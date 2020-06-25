Kylie Jenner Admits She ‘Won’ When She Brought Stormi, 2, Into The World — Sweet New Pic

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has shown time and again what a bright, sweet, thoughtful, beautiful little girl she is. The cosmetics mogul says that she ‘won’ at life with such an amazing child.

Kylie Jenner continues to be the cutest and most doting mom. She and her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster have such an incredibly precious bond. Now the 22-year-old is gushing over how she couldn’t have asked for more when hoping for the most wonderful child in the world. Kylie posted a photo to her Instagram on June 25, sharing how her little girl is her greatest achievement in life. She wrote next to the mother-daughter photo, “I knew I won when I had you.”

In the picture, Kylie is sitting in the driver’s seat of a red luxury Lamborghini SUV in what appears to be the driveway of her Hidden Hills home. The driver’s side door is wide open, and she’s holding Stormi on her lap. Ky looks super stylish, wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket and black leggings. Stormi is matching her mom in a black t-shirt dress. The chatty little one looks like she’s saying something to her mama, who is sweetly looking down at her daughter by ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 28.

From the time Kylie found out she was expecting, her first priority has always been Stormi’s well being. Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret, barely leaving the house. She didn’t let fans in on her blissful baby news until three days after Stormi’s Feb. 1, 2018 birth. Kylie told fans in a “break the internet” Instagram announcement that, “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

And what a child her “little life” has turned out to be. Kylie impressed parents everywhere when she showed off how self-disciplined her little girl is — even without Kylie’s direct supervision — when the two did a viral video chocolate challenge on May 12. Kylie put out a bowl of chocolate candies in front of Stormi and said she couldn’t have any until Kylie had returned from a bathroom trip. She had a camera set up to catch Stormi’s reaction. The little girl kept repeating “patience…patience” to herself to get her through the desire to grab a handful of chocolates until her beloved mommy came back.

When Kylie returned to the room, Stormi looked up with her big beautiful eyes and got the assurance from her mom that now she could have her chocolate. That’s some quality parenting skills on Kylie’s part to have her barely two-year-old daughter know the word patience and its meaning, but actually practice it as well! With candy! Kylie really did win with Stormi, cause she’s such an amazing child. They’re such a perfect team that Kylie and Stormi just did their first Vogue cover shoot together, appearing on the front of Vogue Czechoslovakia‘s July/August issue. It is likely the first of many more to come from this super-bonded mother-daughter duo.