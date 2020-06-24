Teyana Taylor Reveals Erykah Badu Is Her Midwife: She’ll Help Me Deliver Baby #2   

Teyana Taylor’s 2nd child will be delivered by singer Erykah Badu, the pregnant actress announced on Nick Cannon Radio on June 24! Teyana also explained why she’s considering an at-home birth.

Teyana Taylor is still working out her birthing plan for when baby No. 2 arrives, but she knows who her midwife will be — none other than friend, Erykah Badu. Teyana, who revealed her pregnancy earlier this month, revealed the big news on Wednesday on Nick Cannon‘s Power 106 radio show.

“Are you having this one at the crib too?” Nick asked, referencing Teyana’s first pregnancy with daughter Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. The singer gave birth to her daughter in a bathroom in December 2015, with her then-fiance, Iman Shumpert. In 2016, Teyana confirmed she married the professional NBA player, who is currently a free agent.

(Video credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram)

“You know what’s crazy, even though the Junie story is crazy, it kind of put me in a comfort zone where I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby,” Teyana admitted. “I’m going to make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor. I’m considering a home-birth, and I’m actually doing it with Erykah [Badu],” she revealed, to which Nick noted that Erykah is a certified midwife.

(L) Teyana Taylor and Erykah Badu. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

“Yeah, they’re going to deliver my baby,” Teyana confirmed about the singer, adding, “I’m so excited.” She joked that she’s going to have Erykah “sing her verse” from their new collaboration, “Lowkey” to “calm my nerves” during childbirth.

Erykah has been practicing midwife and doula since 2001, after she assisted a friend through natural childbirth. “I became a doula by default,” Erykah told Pitchfork in a 2015 interview. “I had [son] Seven naturally, at home, and a couple of years later I was traveling through Europe, and one of my best friends, Afya… went into labor,” she said, explaining, “I naturally knew what to do, and it was then that I figured out that this was something I can do that makes me so fulfilled.”

Teyana announced her second pregnancy at the end of the music video for her new song, “Wake Up Love,” which released on June 12. The song is part of her new album titled, The Album. Teyana threw a star-studded listening party in LA on June 17, which included Cardi B, Offset and their almost 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.