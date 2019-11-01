Teyana Taylor and Kehlani cozied up together in Teyana’s new music video for her song, ‘Morning.’

Is it hot in here, or is it just Teyana Taylor and Kehlani? Teyana released a new music video for her song, “Morning,” on Oct. 31, which featured fellow musician and artist Kehlani, and boy, is it steamy! The video starts out with Teyana in a dark room, singing as she basks in red light while photos develop around her. Eventually, Kehlani comes up behind her, red satin gloves and all, as the pair sensually touch one another and get close.

Another shot of the video shows Teyana rolling around in red satin sheets, wearing some sexy lingerie while singing some pretty steamy and promiscuous lyrics. The video then cuts to them in the dark room together, touching each other while singing, and at one point, the pair look like they are about to kiss — however, a hanging photo masks their faces right as they go in to lock lips!

If that scene wasn’t steamy enough, the video cuts to Teyana and Kehlani getting very touchy-feely in a hot tub, and the two women continue to get close to one another, coming within centimeters of making out during the sexy scene. Although the pair never actually lock lips, it’s safe to say this is one of Teyana and Kehlani’s sexiest videos yet!

Fans flocked to the comments section of the video — which currently has over one million views on YouTube — to sing their praises for the super steamy almost-make out session. “Who else was waiting to see one of them go in for the kiss🤣🤣🤣,” one fan wrote, while another said, “This made me wanna break up with my boyfriend and partake in this threesome. They so fine they made this video for me 😍.”