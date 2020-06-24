Kelly Dodd’s Daughter Jolie, 14, Looks So Grown Up In New Pic After Ariana Grande Comparison

Kelly Dodd has been spending a lot of quality time with her 14-year-old daughter, Jolie, as they continue to celebrate her birthday week, and the latest snap from the pair in Brooklyn featured Jolie looking so grown up!

Kelly Dodd‘s little girl has grown up in the blink of an eye! The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, has been spending the last few weeks celebrating her newly-minted 14-year-old daughter, Jolie, and the two look like they have been having a blast on their excursions and celebrations! Recently, the mother-daughter pair took to Kelly’s Instagram while hanging out on the Brooklyn Bridge!

Jolie and her mom made kissing faces at the camera while sporting a butterfly filter over their faces! They looked super happy as the wind blew in their faces. “Jolie’s birthday week!!” Kelly captioned the clip with a red heart emoji. Sweetening the moment that much more, Jolie showed a striking a resemblance to pop star Ariana Grande — but it’s not the first time fans have spotted the likeness.

In fact, in a photo Kelly posted of herself and her daughter on June 8, Jolie looked so much like Ariana that we had to do a double take! Much like in the quick clip of her and her mom, Jolie pursed her lips and wore her stunning long hair straight and down, like she was taking a cue from one of Ariana’s most famous poses! Fans were all about it, as Kelly celebrated her “family vacation with [her] beautiful baby.”

Kelly and Jolie have been making up for a lot of time spent apart after the RHOC star made the decision to travel to New York City and be with her fiancé Rick Leventhal. Kelly faced a lot of backlash for her decision to not only leave her daughter in Orange County with her grandmother, but to travel at all considering the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. She even made distasteful remarks about the ongoing health crisis.

While the reality TV star apologized for her behavior and hurtful comments concerning the global pandemic, she clearly hasn’t stopped traveling! On June 10, Kelly and her family traveled to the Versace Mansion in Miami to celebrate Jolie’s birthday. It’s clear that despite so much happening in the world, Kelly is still going about her day to day life.