‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd’s Daughter Jolie Looks Like Ariana Grande’s Twin In New Vacation Pic

Ariana Grande has a mini-me out there, and she’s none other than Kelly Dodd’s daughter. Jolie Dodd, 13, looked just like the pop princess in a new photo celebrating her eight grade graduation.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd‘s 13-year-old daughter sure is living up to her name! Jolie Dodd — the word “jolie” is French for “pretty one” — looked absolutely beautiful in a vacation photo with her 44-year-old mom. Not only that, she resembled pop superstar Ariana Grande, 26, so much, the two could be long-lost sisters. Kelly shared the mother and daughter photo to her Instagram on June 8, as Jolie puckered up her lips for the selfie.

With her straight long dark hair and gorgeous eyes featuring thick lashes, Jolie was just a high pony-tail away from truly twinning with Ariana. The teen was seen wearing a blue and white checkered bikini top in the photo, along with cutoff jean shorts. With hair that perfectly groomed and a golden palette of makeup, it didn’t appear that Jolie was about to hop in the aqua blue waters just over her shoulder.

Kelly looked gorgeous as always, sporting a shiny gold bikini top in the selfie. She wore two delicate gold necklaces, each featuring different pendants. The Bravo star donned a creme colored fedora with a black band above the brim to protect her flawless face from any of the sun’s rays. Kelly could be seen with a layer of light makeup in natural shades, including a nude lip.

The getaway was a treat for Jolie finishing up eighth grade and heading to high school in the fall, as Kelly captioned the photo, “Family vacation with my beautiful baby!! Happy Graduation.” While she did’t give a location tag, a fan told her, “Go to Schooner Wharf in the morning and say hi to Lonnie the bartender!!” to which Kelly happily agreed to do. That would put Kelly and Jolie in Key West, Florida.

Kelly’s fiance and Jolie’s future stepdad Rick Leventhal was along for the trip, as the reality star showed in a second “swipe right” photo. She was wearing the same outfit as in her picture with her only child, as Fox News correspondent Rick, 60, could be seen standing behind Kelly and giving her a tender kiss on the cheek.

The couple began dating in the summer of 2019 and fell hard for each other. Rick proposed on November 13, 2019 and presented Kelly with a stunning four-carat, pear-shaped diamond ring. Kelly immediately shared the news on her Instagram account, showing the couple cuddled up together in a photo with the Empire State Building lit up behind them in the NYC night skyline. “I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!!” she wrote in the caption. Kelly was previously married to Jolie’s dad, businessman Michael Dodd, from 2006 to 2017.