Kelly Dodd Apologizes If She ‘Offended Anyone’ With Controversial COVID-19 Remarks

Kelly Dodd finally apologized for insensitive comments she made regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star took to Twitter to explain that she needs ‘to be more sensitive.’

Kelly Dodd has finally apologized for her hurtful comments and actions regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and those suffering from its effects. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, shared a message on her Twitter account on May 13, expressing her regret. “I’m so sorry if I offended anyone regarding the Coronavirus,” Kelly began her tweet. “Like millions of Americans I’m frustrated and longing for the way things were but I absolutely empathize with those who’ve lost loved ones.”

Some followers took Kelly to task in the comment section of her Tweet. One Twitter user observed, “I don’t think things will go back to the way they were for a long time.” Kelly replied to the comment by writing, “I agree which is what’s frustrating me so much…but I understand I need to be more sensitive about the situation.” Kelly also defended herself against Twitter users who alleged that she had been told by a “PR team” to apologize. “Not a single person told me told me to apologize especially a non existent PR team I promise you…I just stepped back a little,” Kelly explained.

The reality TV personality’s apology comes after footage from an Instagram live featuring Kelly surfaced. Kelly’s words were read as incredibly hurtful by followers, as she said “people are gonna die” regardless of the coronavirus. Kelly was also criticized for not practicing social-distancing during the ongoing pandemic, having traveled from Orange County to New York City to be with her fiancé, Fox News contributor Rick Leventhal, 60, and leaving her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, in Orange County with her grandmother. She’s also written on social media that the pandemic is “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

I’m so sorry if I offended anyone regarding the Coronavirus. Like millions of Americans I’m frustrated and longing for the way things were but I absolutely empathize with those who’ve lost loved ones.. — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) May 14, 2020

I agree… which is what’s frustrating me so much… but I understand I need to be more sensitive about the situation … — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) May 14, 2020

As for whether the backlash will convince Kelly to change her safety habits, a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, “Kelly is going to keep doing Kelly…She loves Rick and loves Jolie and is trying to balance keeping everyone happy with this pandemic,” the source continued. “She’s going to do her best to go back and forth. She’s not scared of getting the virus at all.”

Production on the 15th season of RHOC is still suspended amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state of California, which has been under strict stay-at-home orders for weeks, has confirmed over 69,000 cases with over 2,800 deaths as a result of the vicious coronavirus. As of publishing, the United States has over 1.3 million confirmed cases and over 82,000 lives have been lost, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.