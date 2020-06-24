Cameron Mathison Admits He’s ‘Open’ To An ‘All My Children’ Revival: Those Were ‘The Best Years’

Cameron Mathison spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY and revealed he would ‘absolutely’ be open to an ‘All My Children’ revival. He also weighed in about where he thinks Ryan Lavery would be today!

All My Children was on the air for 43 years before it ended in 2013. Since the beloved soap opera’s cancellation, fans have been wanting to see the cast back together again. Many of the show’s legendary cast members reunited for EW’s #UnitedAtHome series. HollywoodLife asked Cameron Mathison about whether or not he’d be open to an AMC revival in the future.

“Oh, absolutely,” Cameron told HollywoodLife. “I don’t how I would fit it in but, forgetting about logistics and just thinking about the emotion of it, absolutely. It was some of the best years of my life on that show. I loved those people and my character that I played deeply. I would be super open to it.”

Cameron played Ryan Lavery from 1997 to 2011. The character went through so many ups and downs over the years, as well as love interests, but he eventually got his happy ending with Greenlee. Cameron revealed where he thinks Ryan would be today.

“I think for sure he’s cherishing his kids,” Cameron said. “He was a fun character because he never wanted kids. His own parents were horrible to him and he kind of grew up not wanting them and avoiding it, and then when kids came into his life it was very transformative. So I think – on the subject of Father’s Day – I think he’d be celebrating Father’s Day. I think he’d be very involved in his kids’ lives. I think he’d be involved in media on some level. He had an internet company for a while, and I think he probably would be somewhat involved in the digital realm on some level.”

Cameron noted that he stays in touch with many of his All My Children co-stars, including Rebecca Budig, Melissa Claire Egan, and Alicia Minshew. “I keep in touch with Jacob Young,” he continued. “I keep in touch with Josh Duhamel who played Leo, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa mostly on social media and stuff. But I guess [who] I see the most and hang out with the most would be Rebecca Budig.”