Six days after Danny Masterson was charged with raping three women, the actor was photographed looking quite carefree on a walk with two friends.

Danny Masterson was spotted on a stroll with an unidentified woman and man on June 23. Photographers caught the actor as he rocked a button down shirt, belted pants and sunglasses. His signature beard was shaved off during the casual outing, and he appeared fairly nonchalant as he chatted with his two pals. This was the first time Danny has been seen in public since being charged with three counts of rape on June 17.

The That 70’s Show star was charged for incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his own home, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The three alleged victims were a 28-year-old woman (April 2003), a 23-year-old woman (sometime in 2001) and another 23-year-old woman (in late 2003). Danny’s arraignment date is set for Sept. 18, and he could face 45 years in state prison if he’s officially convicted.

After news of the charges against Danny broke, the actor maintained his innocence. “Mr. Masterson is innocent and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” a rep for the 44-year-old said. “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.” Danny married Bijou in Oct. 2011. Together, they have a daughter, Fianna, who was born in February 2014.

The allegations of sexual assault against Danny first surfaced in 2017. At the time, four women filed cases against the actor, and the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation. A fifth woman also came forward in December 2017. The three rape charges that Danny was eventually hit with all stemmed from this investigation, which took more than three years. Danny was fired from his Netflix show, The Ranch, after the allegations first came to light.