‘The Ranch’: How Danny Masterson Was Written Off The Show After Rape Allegations

Danny Masterson was fired from Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ in Dec. 2017, and now we know how the show handled his exit after new episodes were released on June 15. How did Rooster leave the show? Here’s what you need to know.

Rooster had a very mild exit, despite the drama that went down behind the scenes on The Ranch with star Danny Masterson, 42. Rooster was just run out of town. There was no major cliffhanger or twist at the end of Part 5’s episode 10. At the end of Part 4, Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Rooster bought the ranch next door behind Beau’s back. Over the course of the next 10 episodes, Rooster gets back together with Mary (Megyn Pryce), but they run into trouble when her boyfriend Nick (Josh Burrows) gets released from prison. Nick finds out about Rooster and Mary’s relationship, and he is not happy about it.

Rooster and Nick have a final confrontation that sends Rooster off for good. “Take the bag and disappear, or you disappear,” Nick says. Nick pulls out his gun and aims it at Rooster. Nick means every single word he just said. Rooster grabs the bag Nick packed for him and starts to head towards the door. Nick issues one final warning, “You tell anyone about this, and I’ll start with your family.” Rooster continues to walk out the door. That’s likely where Rooster’s story ends on The Ranch.

Danny was fired from the hit Netflix show in Dec. 2017 after multiple women came forward with rape and sexual misconduct allegations against him. Danny has vehemently denied the allegations and said he was “disappointed” that Netflix axed him. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me,” he said in a statement. “Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”