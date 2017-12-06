Ashton Kutcher Rocked By Danny Masterson Firing: ‘He’s Trying To Protect The Show’
Ashton Kutcher’s world has been turned upside down amidst the sexual misconduct allegations against his friend, Danny Masterson. Masterson has since been fired from Netflix’s ‘The Ranch,’ which Kutcher stars in and is a producer on.
Ashton Kutcher, 39, is still processing the numerous rape allegations that have been made against his friend and The Ranch co-star Danny Masterson, 41. Masterson has since been fired by Netflix from the show in which he and Kutcher both work on. “Ashton has been rocked by the firing of his friend Danny,” a source close to Kutcher tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t want to believe any of the accusations against his longtime friend, but he does hope the truth will come out.” However, Kutcher knew he had to do what was best for everyone involved. “As one of the executives on the show, Ashton is agreeing to swift action being taken. He is trying to protect the show and jobs of others working on the project. He just feels horrible about the whole situation.” Kutcher has yet to release an official statement following the allegations of misconduct against Masterson.
HollywoodLifers, are you shocked over the allegations against Danny Masterson?