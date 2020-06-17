Breaking News
Danny Masterson Charged With ‘Forcibly Raping’ 3 Women: ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Facing ’45 Years To Life’ In Prison

Danny Masterson faces life in prison for raping three women between 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles District Attorney confirms.

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson, 44, has been charged with three counts of rape “by force or fear.” The incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, June 17 obtained by HollywoodLife. Danny faces up to 45 years to life in state prison if convicted, the statement confirms. The case was filed for warrant on Wednesday, June 17 and arraignment is scheduled for September 18 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Danny — who has also appeared in The Ranch and Men At Work — is accused of allegedly raping a 28 year old woman in April 2003, a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, as well as as 23-year-old between October and December of 2003. The Deputy District Attorney has confirmed that all cases occurred at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home. In 2011, Danny married fellow Scientologist Bijou Phillips, 40, and the pair welcomed their daughter Fianna Francis, now 6, in 2014.

Danny’s attorney Tom Mesereau said in a statement to HollywoodLife, “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.” He added, “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney noted in the statement that they were not filing charges in two other cases due to statue of limitations in one case, and insufficient evidence in the next. Danny has been under investigation since 2014, and was let go from his Netflix series The Ranch in Dec. 2017 during the Me Too movement.