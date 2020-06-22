Swizz Beatz Admits He Was In The ‘Wrong Place’ When He Blasted Drake Over Leaked Busta Rhymes Collab

After throwing shade at Drake over a leaked collaboration with Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz issued an apology for speaking about his feelings on such a public platform.

Swizz Beatz was not happy when a 2013 collaboration between Drake and Busta Rhymes leaked on June 17. He discussed the situation during an Instagram Live with Busta on June 20, and referred to Drake as a “p***y” for “not letting” Busta release the song himself. Busta defended Drake, and explained, “He didn’t come to me to make a record with me. He wanted to do [producer J Dilla’s] beat. Dilla beats. That’s what it was about. That’s all I’m saying.”

Swizz received a lot of backlash for going off on Drake the way that he did, and on June 21, he returned to Instagram to issue an apology. “I was in the wrong space,” Swizz admitted. “I was in the wrong energy. I hate that my kids and other people got to see me be on that side. I was a little excited and I definitely spoke on something that I definitely shouldn’t have spoken on.”

However, he also hinted that he still does have a problem with Drake, but admitted that he shouldn’t have been so public about it. “Although I might feel a certain way about a certain person and different things like that, as a G, I’m man enough to say that I did that on a platform that I wasn’t supposed to,” Swizz added. “I wouldn’t respect somebody else if they did that like that.”

Drake has not responded himself, but one of his pals, Chubbs, who works for OVO, took to his Instagram Story to seemingly show where the 33-year-old stands. “We don’t need no apology,” he wrote, with Swizz Beatz’s Instagram account tagged. “It’s clear you don’t like us, so act the same way when you see us. P***y.”

Meanwhile, Drake seemed completely unbothered by all of the drama, and instead, was focused on spending Father’s Day with his two-year-old son, Adonis. Drake shared a new photo of his toddler in honor of the holiday, and shared a video of himself opening up presents from Adonis to celebrate. The two were joined by Adonis’s mom, Sophie Brussaux, as well.