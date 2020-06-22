Meghan McCain Admits She Was ‘Highly Entertained’ By Trump’s ‘Lackluster Tulsa Rally’ 

Meghan McCain blasted President Donald Trump and his ‘lackluster’ re-election campaign rally, which took place in Oklahoma on June 20. She called out Trump’s ‘braggadocios’ campaign team that advertised a much bigger crowd than the outcome during a rant on ‘The View.’

Meghan McCain spent Saturday night “highly entertained” by President Donald Trump and his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. During Monday’s episode of The View, the pregnant co-host, 35, was asked about her reaction to the estimated 6,200 people that attended the rally. Initially, the Trump campaign advertised a huge outcome, noting that 8,000 were slated to attend. “I have so much to say about this,” Meghan began, before co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in to jokingly note that the Meghan “loved” the rally “so much.”

WHAT’S BEHIND LOW TRUMP RALLY TURNOUT? The president touched on everything from COVID-19 to the NFL in his first campaign rally in months on Saturday with a crowd that turned out to be large, but had plenty of empty seats — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/qXOZfZplMj pic.twitter.com/6BSIPYJ11r — The View (@TheView) June 22, 2020

Meghan said, “I was actually texting Sunny and Joy [Behar] throughout the entire evening.” She recalled, “I was like, ‘Inject this into my veins,’ because, the Trump campaign has been really braggadocios, saying, ‘8,000 people are going to show up.’ And, to have 6,200 people show up, whatever the reasoning is. To say that it was far below expectations is putting it very mildly.”

“What’s fascinating to me, also, there’s optics in every campaign that stick with the American public,” Meghan continued, before she went on to list notable moments from the campaigns of past politicians including, Howard Dean and George W. Bush. “I actually think the image of President Trump in front of a one third full arena and then getting off his plane with his tie undone, holding a MAGA hat, looking depressed — this is an image that’s going to stick with the American public,” she said. The View went on to show the image of Trump exiting his private plane, in which Meghan described.

Donald Trump at a re-election campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

“Does this look like someone who’s confident? Does this look like an American President?” Meghan questioned. “No, this look likes a depressed person who just realized maybe just maybe the writing is on the wall right now. I think this is the image that is going to haunt the Trump campaign,” she declared. “They can spin this any way they want. [White House Press Secretary] Kayleigh McEnany was on Fox and Friends this morning trying to spin it, and Fox and Friends was having none of it this morning. This is bad, bad news for the Trump campaign,” Meghan continued, adding to her fellow co-hosts, “I couldn’t help it, ladies, I just had to text you because I was shocked and highly entertained throughout the night on Saturday.”

Trump initially scheduled the campaign rally to take place in Tulsa on June 19, also known as Juneteenth — which has come to symbolize the end of slavery in the United States. Tulsa, Oklahoma was the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre against the city’s Black residents. The president moved the event to the next day on June 20 after he received immediate backlash in light of the Black Lives Matter movement — as well as ongoing protests against police brutality and social injustice after the murder of George Floyd.