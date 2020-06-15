Nikki Bella Cradles 32-Week Baby Bump In Sexy Dress After Revealing She’s Having A Boy

Pregnancy is not ruining Nikki Bella’s style game, and she proved it by posting a video of herself in a sexy red dress on June 14 — with her baby bump on full display!

Nikki Bella took to Instagram on June 14 to share a new photo and video of growing baby bump. She posted a gallery of images in one post, and the second and third in the scroll show her 32-week belly. In the first pic, she’s posing sideways, with her hand resting on her stomach. Then, in a video, she pans down to give fans a full view at just how much her baby is growing! The baby bump is fully visible underneath Nikki’s gorgeous red gown.

Just days before sharing these new images, Nikki finally revealed the sex of her baby (a boy!) during the June 11 episode of Total Bellas. She and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, threw a fiesta-themed gender reveal party to find out the news. Meanwhile, Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, who is also pregnant, opted to be surprised about the sex of her little one. Brie is due on July 27, while Nikki is expecting her bundle of joy on August 6.

Nikki and Artem were dating for less than a full year when they got engaged during a trip to France in November. They managed to keep the news of their engagement a secret for several weeks, but at the beginning of January, they finally made their exciting announcement. Just a few weeks later, Nikki and Brie publicly revealed that they were pregnant.

Although Nikki struggled with commitment issues at the beginning of her relationship with Artem, she’s finally gotten to a place where she’s ready for a future with him. Right now, the couple is focused on welcoming their baby boy into the world, while planning for their wedding has been put on the back burner due to the coronavirus. In fact, they don’t even have a date in mind at this time.

“I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space [when I get married],” Nikki explained. “I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve dreamed of. I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out. Maybe not, maybe within a year? But I don’t even know. I have a feeling it might be longer.”