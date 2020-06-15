Faith Stowers Steps Out At Black Lives Matter Protest After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi & Kristen Are Fired

Faith Stowers was spotted raising her fist and fighting for racial justice when she attended a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend.

Faith Stowers, 31, made sure to continue to be heard loud and clear when she proudly attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, CA this past weekend. The reality star took to Instagram to share photos of herself at the event just days after her former co-stars Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 37, were fired from Vanderpump Rules due to alleged racist behavior. In the photos, the African American beauty can be seen raising her fist while walking alongside other protesters and wearing a black outfit with a matching black baseball cap and face mask that promoted the movement.

“The fight isn’t over!! @ablmla #havefaith,” she captioned the pics. Most of her followers agreed with her words and showed support in the comments section of her post. “I stand with FAITH!” one wrote while many others posted fist emojis of all different shades of skin.

Faith’s protest appearance comes after she made headlines for accusing Stassi and Kristen for acting racist toward her in the past. She took to an Instagram Live chat to talk about how the two women called the cops on her after they saw a Daily Mail report about a theft that involved an African American woman even though she had nothing to do with it. Although she didn’t mention names in the chat, it was clear to fans that Stassi and Kristen were the culprits and the ladies apologized for their behavior in lengthy Instagram messages shortly after.

The apologies didn’t stop the co-stars from getting fired on June 9 though. Bravo announced they were parting ways with Stassi and Kristen as well as their fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after old racist tweets resurfaced online. When discussing the firings, Faith recently told HollywoodLife that she feels her other former co-star Jax Taylor, 40, whom she had a romantic affair with on the show, should also be held “accountable” for accusing her of grand theft in a tweet back in 2017.

“I never said Jax was racist,” Faith EXCLUSIVELY told us on June 15. “I never said Kristen or Stassi were racist. [But] Bravo fired Kristen due to tweets and Jax has similar tweets, as well, saying that I am wanted for car theft. He was standing behind the same narrative. I’m saying…if they are letting go the girls, then he should be held accountable, as well. It’s up to Bravo to decide what the accountability looks like.”