Faith Stowers Reveals Whether She Thinks Jax Taylor Should Be Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

After several cast members were fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Faith Stowers opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about why she thinks Jax Taylor needs to also be held accountable.

Faith Stowers is weighing in about whether or not Jax Taylor should be the next star who is fired from Vanderpump Rules. When Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were let go from the show due to accusations of past racist actions, several fans (and fellow reality stars) wondered why Jax also wasn’t fired. in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Faith explained why she thinks Jax needs to be held to the same standard as Stassi and Kristen.

“I never said Jax was racist,” Faith explained. “I never said Kristen or Stassi were racist. [But] Bravo fired Kristen due to tweets and Jax has similar tweets, as well, saying that I am wanted for car theft. He was standing behind the same narrative. I’m saying…if they are letting go the girls, then he should be held accountable, as well. It’s up to Bravo to decide what the accountability looks like.”

The “car thief” tweet that Faith is referring to dates back to 2017. At the time, Jax alleged, “She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and “awol” from military. Bad idea to be on a reality show, dude. Someone’s going to jail.” 90 Day Fiance star, Ashley Smith, also accused Jax of being ‘racist’ toward her husband, Jay Smith.

After Stassi and Kristen’s firings, Ashley shared a screenshot of Jax’s comments on one of her Instagram posts, which read, “Your man’s nose is the size of his head…” Along with the screenshot, she wrote, “Hey who remembers when Jax Taylor was racist towards my husband making fun of his big nose?!?! Come on @bravotv take them all out if this is what you’re doing.” Meanwhile, a former Vanderpump Rules star, Billie Lee, alleged that Jax refused to film with her when she was on the show because she was transgender.

Shes wanted by the police for grand theft auto and “awol” from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone’s going to jail https://t.co/s30K35r2xA — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) December 5, 2017

At the end of the day, though, Faith admitted that she doesn’t know if firing her former co-stars is even the best course of action. “I don’t know if [Jax] should be fired,” she explained in our interview. “I’m not sure what should happen to them. I don’t like to put that on people. I didn’t even say that Kristen and Stassi should be fired. I think certain things need to happen in order for change to happen. Sometimes, it’s going to be uncomfortable changes. People are not going to like it, but sometimes those things need to happen in order for growth.”

Faith also admitted that Jax has always been “entertaining” on Vanderpump Rules because he’s not afraid to bring the drama. However, at the same time, “he’s been known to say some pretty rude and mean things,” she explained. “It’s sad to see that. We can’t afford to have that in America. We can’t afford to have that anywhere. I don’t think that Jax should be on that platform, but that’s not my call. I don’t wish bad things upon anybody, but I do wish changes for them.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Jax’s rep for comment.

Stassi and Kristen’s firings from Vanderpump Rules came after Faith opened up about what it was like to be the only Black cast member on the show. During the interview, she recalled a time that she felt victimized by Faith and Stassi. “There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Faith alleged. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And [Stassi and Kristen] called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from Stassi during an interview.”

Both Stassi and Kristen apologized to Faith via lengthy statements on their Instagram pages after she made her accusations. However, the damage was already done. On June 9, Bravo officially announced that it was cutting ties with the two ladies, along with fellow cast members, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, whose past controversial tweets resurfaced amidst the drama. “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement. The show’s 8th season is currently airing on Bravo.