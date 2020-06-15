Caelynn Miller-Keyes Expertly Gives Dean Unglert A Buzz Cut Hair Makeover For Charity: Watch

Caelynn Miller-Keyes buzzed Dean Unglert’s hair after the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ couple reached their goal of $50K for their GoFundMe benefiting We The Protesters! Dean was ‘sad’ to see his hair go, but ‘very proud’ of fans for donating!

Caelynn Miller-Keyes finally cut her boyfriend, Dean Unglert‘s, long locks on June 14 during an Instagram Live session after the couple met their goal of $50K to benefit We The Protesters amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter rallies across the country. In the clip, Dean, 29, hesitantly sat down with his flowing head of hair and prepared himself for Caelynn, 25, to buzz his ‘do for a completely clean slate! “Thanks for joining our live to watch me shave my precious hair that I love so much,” Dean said to the camera.

Despite Dean’s misgivings about shaving his head, he knew it was all worth it after watching his and Caelynn’s fans step up and donate. “I am very sad, but I’m very proud of all of you guys who donated.” Dean confessed that he “didn’t think” they would hit $50K, but was nonetheless so moved by everyone’s compassion. Still, after raising the funds in only 36 hours, Dean came to the realization, “I never should have even said I would cut my hair.” But soon, the time came, and fortunately Dean was in good hands with Caelynn!

Caelynn first put Dean’s hair in pigtails, ensuring that they would cut the length before buzzing his hair down. It was a bit difficult, at first, as Caelynn struggled with the scissors, but she eventually found her way around Dean’s gorgeous mane, giving each pigtail to her love as she cut them off! Dean showed off each of his locks as Caelynn handed them to him, smirking at times and saying “there’s another donation” with each new snip of Caelynn’s scissors!

Later, Caelynn brought out the buzz cut and brought Dean’s hair all the way down to his scalp! After chatting with a fan, Dean and Caelynn signed off to finish off the haircut — one that was likely years in the making. The drastic change comes only five days after Dean and Caelynn took to Instagram and shared with their fans that they had set up a GoFundMe page to benefit We The Protesters as rallies and peaceful demonstrations around the country continue in the wake of a Minneapolis Black man, George Floyd‘s, death at the hands of police.

“This past week has been filled with a lot of listening and learning,” Caelynn captioned her June 10 Instagram post. “I want to continue these conversations and continue to educate myself. Dean and I knew we wanted to do more and take action. We set up a Go Fund Me where 100% of the proceeds will go towards We the Protesters.” Fans who donated were also entered for a chance to go on a camping trip with Caelynn and Dean, where they promised to use their time showcasing Black-owned business.

The couple, who have been together for roughly a year, first met on the sixth season of Bachelor In Paradise. The pair had palpable chemistry, but after Dean decided to leave unprompted, Caelynn was practically heartbroken. Eventually, Dean came to his senses and returned to Paradise to sweep Caelynn off her feet. The pair went on a road trip in Dean’s van, but have seemingly settled in Los Angeles for the time being.