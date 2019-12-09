Caelynn Miller-Keyes Admits She Doesn’t Know If Dean Unglert Is ‘The One’ After 6 Mos. Of Dating

Six months into their relationship, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are still taking things slow. Caelynn opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about why they’re spending the holidays apart and more.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have been going strong since leaving Bachelor in Paradise together over the summer, but she’s admittedly still unsure if he’s the one that she’ll end up with forever. “I’m very happy right now, but it’s hard to say if he’s ‘the one,'” Caelynn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 2019 iHeart Jingle Ball Tour in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. “I sure hope I’m done dating. I really enjoy his company and our time together, but who knows? We’ve only been dating for six months, so I can’t definitely say he’s the one, you know?” However, she did reiterate that she’s “very, very happy” with where they’re at.

So far, Caelynn has yet to meet Dean’s parents, and the couple has decided to put that off for now, so they will not be spending the holidays together. “It’s just…holidays are a lot of pressure, so we’d rather not,” Caelynn admitted. “We’re not spending the holidays together. I’ll go to Virginia for Christmas and he’s going to be, I think in Switzerland? Then we’ll meet up for New Year’s in Germany.” Caelynn and Dean have moved at their own pace ever since getting together on BIP. In fact, they almost didn’t end up together at all — he actually left the show and broke her heart at first, only to return and win her back days later.

Fans were first introduced to Caelynn on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor at the beginning of 2019. During the beginning of the show, she made headlines for her feud with fellow pageant queen, Hannah Brown, who was also a contestant. The ladies were able to get past their differences on the show, and Caelynn had nothing but positive things to say about Hannah during our interview.

“Hannah is killing it on her own,” Caelynn gushed. “I don’t think she needs a man right now. She seems to be doing great. I think she just needs someone who matches her energy, who’s, like, a firecracker, too, but they can kind of bounce off each other.” Hannah went on to become the Bachelorette after her time on Colton’s season, but she publicly had her heart broken by Jed Wyatt, just weeks after she accepted his proposal.

After the breakup, fans were hoping that Hannah would get back together with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, and Caelynn admitted that she’d totally be on-board with that pairing. “I would love to see them get back together!” she revealed. Of course, Hannah has made it clear that she’s focused on herself, rather than dating, right now, and Tyler seems to be enjoying the single life (he’s recently been linked to Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou), so it doesn’t seem like a reconciliation will be happening any time soon.