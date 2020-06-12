Lil Baby dropped a timely new song in response to the national protests going on in our world.

Lil Baby, 25, has become the latest entertainer to step into the recording studio to voice his thoughts on the world today. The Atlanta, Georgia native released a new track called “The Bigger Picture” on Friday, June 12, which focused on him condemning racism and police brutality in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The intro to the song begins with protests and national outcry following their passings with chants of “I Can’t Breathe” from the protesters themselves.

“Last night, people protesting in Minneapolis escalated, as demonstrators were lashed by tear gas and rubber bullets,” he rapped. “The main message here, the main message here, the main message here is that they want to see those officers involved. They want to see those officers arrested. Officers arrested. (I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe).” Lil Baby also makes many mentions of him having altercations with the law, saying that “corrupted police been the problem where I’m from” before singing: “but I would be lying if I said it was all of ‘em.”

The Grammy nominated rapper also made mention of police brutality in the new track. “I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can’t breathe,” he sings, later adding, “they killing us for no reason.” He also claimed that officers are being trained to “kill us” after many were seen shooting protesters, like Insecure star Kendrick Sampson, 32, with rubber bullets.

Another talented emcee, Meek Mill, 33, has put out new music in relation to what’s been going on in our planet over the past couple of weeks. He dropped a surprise track, “Otherside Of America“, on June 5, that turned President Donald Trump‘s “what have you got to lose” comments about the black community against him.

There have been numerous celebrities who have had no problem bashing the Commander in Chief over his reaction to George’s death. Some of those stars include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga. The “Rain On Me” singer branded him a “fool” and a “racist” while expressing outrage over George’s death and the racial injustices that continue to this day.