Matt McGorry Claims He Was Hit By A Projectile Shot By LA Cops During Protests — Watch

Matt McGorry says he’s on the mend after allegedly getting shot by the cops in the stomach during the LA protests.

Matt McGorry, 34, who is primarily known for his work on the ABC series How To Get Away With Murder, posted a dramatic Instagram video that found him and several others getting into it with cops during the LA protests on Saturday, May 30. One police officer was seen shoving two people towards the beginning of the footage as the anger intensified. A cop then shot a round of what looked to be rubber bullets that Matt claimed hit him in the process. Kendrick Sampson, 32, who has appeared on HTGAWM as well as the HBO series Insecure, was also struck during the intense situation.

This was the moment the LAPD shot a round of some projectile (probably a rubber bullet) and hit me in the stomach (I’m ok). I will post more clips but it was a full day of the kkkops brutalizing protestors for no reason, ESPECIALLY BLACK PEOPLE. I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be Black and have to deal with these fucks beating and shooting at people for now reason (let alone the reasons we were there in the first place). Protests because of police brutality met with police brutality. How fitting. #ProsectuteKillerCops #DefundThePolice Follow these accounts. And if you are white, make sure you are uplifting, following, and amplifying Black people!!! @blmlosangeles @bldpwr @kendrick38

“This was the moment the LAPD shot a round of some projectile (probably a rubber bullet) and hit me in the stomach (I’m ok),” Matt wrote as the caption. “I will post more clips but it was a full day of the kkkops brutalizing protestors for no reason, ESPECIALLY BLACK PEOPLE. I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be Black and have to deal with these f**ks beating and shooting at people for no reason (let alone the reasons we were there in the first place).”

Matt and Kendrick weren’t the only stars involved in an alleged physical altercation on Saturday. John Cusack, 53, claimed he was “attacked” by police officers during a protest in Chicago. He posted a video of him filming during the riots where cops repeatedly hit his bike with a baton.

Other celebrities joined the thousands who protested George Floyd‘s death that happened days earlier. Ariana Grande, 26, was seen holding up a “Black Lives Matter” sign in LA. Halsey, 25, was also spotted alongside her ex-boyfriend Yungblud, 22, that day.