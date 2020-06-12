Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Psalm, 1, In Cute New Pics: He’s The Sweetest’

Kim Kardashian gave fans a reason to get super emotional after she posted the cutest of photos with her son Psalm!

Kim Kardashian, 39, just keeps amping up the adorable factor on social media. The legendary reality star held her youngest son Psalm West, 1, tightly in a new set of Instagram pics posted on Friday, June 12, while also revealing some big news about the little one! “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!” she exclaimed. The photos of them were devastatingly cute as Psalm rocked some major side eye in the first snap before giving the camera a very tiny smirk in the second one as his doting mother looked on.

It was another glimpse into Psalm’s world this week as Kim also posted a photo of him with his older siblings North, 6, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2, on Wednesday, June 10. Eldest sister North looked so grown up in the snap while she held onto her baby brother just like Kim did in her set of pics posted today. Saint was able to steal focus from his siblings by rocking a major peace sign on the side of the photo while Chicago posed in the sweetest of ways in the background.

Don’t forget about me! It was also a celebratory week in the Kardashian-West household as patriarch Kanye West officially turned 43 on Monday, June 8. Kim, as usual, lit up social media by sharing some super sexy and romantic photos with her “king” on his big day.

Kim also got super candid on Kanye’s birthday when she revealed a story about the throwback photo she posted that took place when she was pregnant with North. “Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out!,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “He took me to Hakassan and then (Haagen Daaz) to make me feel better.”

The KUWTK star has also been a big promoter of her husband’s Yeezy clothing line over the years. She’s been spotted rocking many outfits from it that always show off her legendary figure no matter what the outing is for.