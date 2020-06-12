Jesse McCartney Reunites With Dream Street For Special Tribute After Chris Trousdale’s Death

Jesse McCartney and the former members of Dream Street came together on June 11 for a special tribute to their bandmate Chris Trousdale, who tragically past away following complications from COVID-19.

Jesse McCartney and his fellow Dream Street alum — Matt Ballinger, Frankie J. Galasso, and Gregory Raposo — came together on June 11 for a special tribute to their former bandmate Chris Trousdale, who died unexpectedly at the age of 34 on June 2. In the video tribute, which the “Yours” singer tweeted, the four remaining boy band members came together for an acoustic rendition of the tune “It Happens Every Time.” The video not only featured the four remaining members singing in honor of Chris, but also showcased archival footage of the young men when they were merely boys in the recording studio.

In Loving Memory of our friend Chris Trousdale.

6.11.85-6.2.20#DreamStreet pic.twitter.com/yX6fPbonWW — Jesse McCartney (@JesseMcCartney) June 12, 2020

Also cut in between the footage of Jesse, Matt, Frankie and Gregory singing were images of Chris singing his heart out for fans, performing at concerts with his pals, and goofing off in the studio. Throughout the gorgeous take on the 2001 tune, the four friends and former band members harmonized their voices and were clearly emotional. It was a beautiful way to honor their friend.

Chris’s death sent a shock wave through the early 2000s boy band. Chris’s rep and personal friend confirmed the news on June 3, sharing in a statement to HollywoodLife, “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving.”

It was later revealed through another report that Chris past following complications from coronavirus. Jesse, the most notable alum of the group, immediately took to Instagram to mourn the loss. “It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” Jesse wrote in the emotional tribute. “My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll never forget your smile.”

Although the former bandmates went their separate ways when the group disbanded in 2002, Jesse said that in the three years they spent together, they “built a real brotherhood.” The loss of Chris comes as cities across the nation slowly begin to open amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of the publishing of this post, nearly 2 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, with over 112,000 people losing their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.