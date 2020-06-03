Chris Trousdale Dead: Dream Street Singer Tragically Dies From Coronavirus At 34

Former Dream Street member Chris Trousdale has sadly died at the age of 34 after contracting coronavirus. The former boy band member passed away in a Burbank hospital following complications from COVID-19.

Chris Trousdale has tragically died at the age of 34, according to TMZ. The former Dream Street boy band member passed away following complications from coronavirus. Chris died at a Burbank hospital during the evening of June 2, mourned by his devoted friends and loving family.

The singer’s close friend, Celesta Deastis, posted a tribute to Chris to Instagram on June 3. “I miss you so much my love. I already miss the years we lived together…I am honored to have the date we met tattooed right over my heart…I would give anything to hold you and tell you how much we all love you. My brother, my best friend, my love. Please rest in paradise, my Chris,” she captioned a carousel post of the two.

Chris joined Dream Street when he was roughly 14 years old in 1999. Other band members included Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso. Like his fellow band members, Chris was discovered by a talent scout searching for potential members from the Broadway and New York City acting scene, though he original hailed from New Port Richey, FL.

The boy band only last for a few years, disbanding in 2002 following disagreements between management and the boys’ parents. The group, however, did see some success. They released two albums — Dream Street in 2001 and The Biggest Fan in 2002. Dream Street also served as a launching pad for the talented youngsters, notably breakout star Jesse McCartney.

The groups biggest hit, “It Happens Every Time,” made it all the way to #48 on the charts. Following his time with the group, Chris carved his own by taking on work with Disney. He most notably appeared on tracks “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” by Play and “You’re the One That I Want,” a cover by Nikki Cleary. In August 2019, he released the song “Summer,” which you can see the music video for in the video player above.

Along with his singing career, Chris also had some credits in acting. He appeared on series such as Days of Our Lives, Shake It Up, Austin & Ally and Lucifer. Chris leaves behind an adoring family.

During this unprecedented time, COVID-19 is still affecting countries across the globe. In the United States alone, 1.8 million citizens have tested positive for the virus. Over 106,000 people have tragically lost their lives following complications in their battle against the horrific viral infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.