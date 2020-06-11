See Pic
Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Rocks A Sexy Black Two-Piece & 18 More Of The Best KarJenner Bikini Looks 

Kourtney Kardashian is sizzling hot in a new bikini photo shared by her lifestyle website, ‘Poosh’ on June 10! The mom of 3 bared her abs in the outdoor snap and revealed her go-to core moves to maintain her toned tummy!

Pooshing the boundaries! Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest bikini photo is nothing short of stunning. The Poosh founder, 41, models a black and white two-piece in a new post shared to the brand’s Instagram on Wednesday. And, as seen in the backyard photo, her abs and toned physique have never looked better!

In the photo, Kourtney’s pictured standing in the shallow area of a lavish pool with her right leg raised on a pool step. She’s captured pulling up the sides of her tiny bottoms as she rocks a pair of black designer sunnies. But, what’s her secret to staying so summertime fine?

“While a toned body doesn’t appear overnight, these 3 at-home exercises quickly tighten and define your core so you can feel your best this bikini season,” the caption of the Poosh post reads.

The three moves Kourtney does at home to keep her core right and tight include, “Raised-leg crunches, jackknife pushups and bicycle crunches,” according to Poosh. The site explains the target areas that each exercise pinpoints, as well as step-by-step directions on how to perform the moves. Each exercise, which should be done daily, calls for 3 sets of 30 seconds.

Kourtney also took to her Instagram Stories to advertise the bikini snap and her new core article. The beach lover noted that she’ll be doing the three exercises today, and we’re going to join her. Let’s get ready for summer together! 