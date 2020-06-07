Tekashi 6ix9ine has revealed his latest collaborator: Akon! The rapper shared a new Instagram video as the duo prepared to drop the track.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, is back, and his latest track might be the best one yet! The rapper took to Instagram on June 7 to reveal he’s collaborating with music industry veteran Akon, and shared a video of the pair listening to an updated version of “Locked Up”. The original 2004 hit reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s hot 100 chart, and this new version feature’s Tekashi rapping his life story in the verses.

The new lyrics tell the young rapper’s story of entering the music industry, getting arrested in connection with gang activity, and wanting to see his daughter. Unsurprisingly, fans are loving the remix, quickly responding to his post which was captioned, “100,000 comments if you want this. LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon,” he captioned the video with multi colored heart emojis and flame emojis.