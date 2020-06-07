Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine Links Up With Akon For 'Locked Up' Part Two Remix — Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has revealed his latest collaborator: Akon! The rapper shared a new Instagram video as the duo prepared to drop the track.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, is back, and his latest track might be the best one yet! The rapper took to Instagram on June 7 to reveal he’s collaborating with music industry veteran Akon, and shared a video of the pair listening to an updated version of “Locked Up”. The original 2004 hit reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s hot 100 chart, and this new version feature’s Tekashi rapping his life story in the verses.

The new lyrics tell the young rapper’s story of entering the music industry, getting arrested in connection with gang activity, and wanting to see his daughter. Unsurprisingly, fans are loving the remix, quickly responding to his post which was captioned, “100,000 comments if you want this. LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon,” he captioned the video with multi colored heart emojis and flame emojis.

“This is gonna be fire Akon is the man,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Legendary asf.” It comes just weeks after the rapper waged a war with Ariana Grande and Billboard after the latter announced Ariana’s collab with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U,” grabbed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s “Top 100” chart on May 18. Justin quickly refuted Tekashi’s accusations one by one, shooting down his claim that Ariana and/or her team allegedly bought their way to the top.
He was especially ticked off after Tekashi, who landed the No. 3 spot with his song “GOOBA” shortly after his prison release, failed to even drop the Biebs’ name throughout his rant. “He says his streams don’t count. Yes they do but he is counting his global streams and this is a domestic chart so only domestic streams count,” Justin began in a long message on his Instagram Story, posted that same Monday. This was a direct clapback at Tekashi’s claim that Billboard only counted 31 million streams, according to the alleged results of an “investigation” that Tekashi spearheaded.