Blueface Receives Backlash After He Asks For ‘George Floyd Discount’ — ‘Ignorance At Its Finest’

Rapper Blueface has come under fire for his insensitive comments amid nationwide protests after the tragic death of George Floyd.

Blueface is in hot water after he asked for a “George Floyd discount”, referencing the man who was tragically killed in Minneapolis on May 25. The 23-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story on June 5 to share a clip of himself furniture shopping, and when he saw the exorbitant cost of the items while checking out, he jokingly asked for a discount. “Aye, y’all tell them to give me that George Floyd discount,” he said in the now-deleted post. “I need that Black Lives Matter discount.”

His remarks didn’t sit well with fans, who were quick to comment on how insensitive it was amid Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation. “We’re out here rioting and fighting and he laughing Wow,” one fan wrote, while another said, “This not funny. Damn the more WE fight some will water it down with jokes. This not no damn joke, WE AT WAR!! Let’s be smart FAMILY.” Hundreds of others flooded comments sections on accounts which re-posted the video, labelling his words “embarrassing.”

It follows the tragic deaths of three unarmed Black citizens — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Celebrities have joined in the ongoing marches not only across the country, but around the world. On June 3, Star Wars actor John Boyega held back tears as he gave an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park, while closer to home, in Los Angeles, Keke Palmer urged National Guardsmen to march with protesters. Even more public figures have encouraged citizens to use their voice and vote in primaries throughout the country and in November, like former President Barack Obama.

The unsettling video of George’s death, which showed fired police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, truly rocked the nation. Despite saying “I can’t breathe,” the former cop continued to kneel on his neck while three other officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Keung — stood by. All were fired, subsequently arrested and charged.