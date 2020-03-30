Blueface Reveals He Wants To Sleep With Lizzo & She Reacts In The Best Way Ever — See Pic

Blueface asked Lizzo to ‘call’ him while interviewing on Real 92.3 LA, but the pop star didn’t give him a ring. Instead, Lizzo decided to share a very intimate photo for Blueface — and her 8.5 million followers!

Ask and you shall receive! Blueface’s flirty request for Lizzo, 31, didn’t go unanswered while appearing on Real 92.3 LA for a recent interview, which DJ Akademics shared a clip from on March 28. “#blueface says he’d smash Lizzo even if she had the coronavirus,” the radio host captioned the clip, in which Blueface gave Lizzo a special shout-out: “I done hit a couple big b—–s in my day, you feel me? Lizzo, call me, baby…Lizzo, if you out there and you hearin’ this. Call me, baby. Call me.”

Instead of hitting the 23-year-old “Thotiana” rapper’s private line, Lizzo decided to respond publicly as well. The “Juice” singer showed Blueface what he could have, stripping down to a pair of cheeky, red hot undies and a black racerback halter top! She shared the sultry selfie to her Instagram on March 30, and even borrowed the rapper’s famous call-out for her caption: “Blueface babyyy 💸.” The CDC should give Blueface and Lizzo props for demonstrating how to responsibly flirt while social distancing!

Blueface wasn’t the only person who Lizzo blessed on Monday! She also treated the University of Washington School of Medicine’s ER staff to food on March 30, which UW thanked the generous singer for in a tweet featuring photos of happy healthcare workers! We love a queen that does good while looking good.

Lizzo can even put a smile on people’s faces without even trying! On the March 26 episode of Jeopardy!, host Alex Trebek — who is battling pancreatic cancer — surprised viewers with an impromptu cover of Lizzo’s Grammy-winning song, “Truth Hurts.” The sudden singing solo was much welcome amid a time where many are scared as the coronavirus death toll grows. From Blueface to Mr. Trebek, it looks like everyone is obsessed with Lizzo!