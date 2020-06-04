Kelsea Ballerini Gives Moving Performance Of ‘You’ve Got A Friend’ For CMT Special

In honor of frontline workers, Kelsea Ballerini joined some fellow country stars for a virtual CMT special, and she gave a gorgeous performance from home during the show.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, country music stars gathered virtually to celebrate frontline workers during CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists Of The Year Special on June 3. Kelsea Ballerini was one of the night’s performers. While streaming from her home, Kelsea gave a gorgeous performance of “You’ve Got A Friend.” Throughout the performance, inspiring stories from around the world were shared on the screen

The CMT Celebrates Our Heroes special was the network’s way recognizing “the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.” These heroes include workers in healthcare, education, business, community leaders, food industry, infrastructure, first responders, US military, and more. June 3 was initially supposed to be the date of the 2020 CMT Awards in Nashville. Of course, that event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, and has been rescheduled to Oct. 14.

In addition to Kelsea, other performers during the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes special included Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and many more. Plus, Other stars who made appearances during the special included Olivia Munn, Sean Penn, Scarlett Johansson, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and many others.

Virtual specials have become quite popular as stars are stuck at home during the coronavirus. The 2020 ACM Awards were supposed to take place on April 5, but when the show was postponed, many of the artists performed from their homes instead. Kelsea was included in the lineup, and she stunned with her rendition of her song, “Homecoming Queen?” The 26-year-old actually released her latest album, Kelsea, in March, right at the start of quarantine regulations being put in place.

The online special will be on June 6, when YouTube will host a virtual graduation special for the class of 2020. Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Beyonce are set to make speeches at the event, while stars like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and more will make appearances. Plus, Camila Cabello, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and more are going to perform!