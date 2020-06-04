Blac Chyna’s Hair Makeover: Stuns In Cotton Candy Pink Hairdo — See Before & After Pics

Blac Chyna’s pretty in pink! Dream Kardashian’s mom revealed on Instagram that she’s rocking light pink hair now, and it’s too pretty. See the before and after pics.

The Plastics have found a fifth member for their squad! Blac Chyna, 32, gave a shoutout to the Mean Girls clique in the caption of a gorgeous Instagram selfie, which revealed her new, light pink locks. The cotton candy-colored hairdo is a total departure from her naturally dark brown hair, but looks equally as stunning on her. You can see before and after images below for yourself, and we know you’ll totally agree.

While she always looks lovely, Chyna’s pink hair is definitely one of her best looks yet. The photo, which she posted on June 3 — fittingly a Wednesday — shows it coifed in a trendy half-up style. It’s stick-straight up top, and styled in soft waves that tumble down to her waist. We’re getting serious Princess Bubblegum vibes here. She completed the look with pink, glittery eyeshadow, glossy pink lips, and a strong highlighter on her cheeks in the same light color. But her super long and pointed pink acrylics are the absolute best part!

Chyna is known for switching up her look, whether it’s wearing a silver wig, going emerald green, or rainbow ombré to look like a mermaid. She loves an outlandish outfit to help her stand out, too. For the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiancé strolled the red carpet in a hot pink feathered mini dress from The Attico that, get this, cost a whopping $4,569!

Coincidentally, her former enemy, Kylie Jenner, wore the exact same dress to ring in her 22nd birthday aboard a massive yacht in Capri, Italy, just two weeks prior. That’s where the similarities between their outfits ended, though. Much like her recent selfie, Chyna went with all-pink makeup, and those fabulous long acrylics.

Of course, when Chyna’s not sizzling on Instagram, her main priority is her two kids: Dream Kardashian, 3, and King Cairo Stevenson, 7. Her little cutie, Dream, is already Instagram famous with her own account! Her first post was too sweet, a video in which she tells her mommy why she’s “so cute.” Aww!