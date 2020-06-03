Lauren London Reveals Nipsey Hussle Is Still ‘Touching People’ 15 Mos. After His Death: ‘It Fills Me Up’

Jada sits down for a special one-on-one conversation with Lauren London, longtime partner of the late Nipsey Hussle, to talk about the traumas of gun violence and coping with grief and loss.

Lauren London revealed in a new interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on ‘Red Table Talk’ that her late partner Nipsey Hussle is still impacting people.

Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with Lauren London on the June 3 episode of Red Table Talk to discussed the legacy of late rapper Nipsey Hussle. In March 2019, Lauren lost her longtime partner when he was murdered outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. Although it’s been 15 months since his tragic passing, Lauren said he’s still inspiring fans.

“I love to meet people that Nip has really inspired, because it feels like he’s still here – even though he is in a way,” she said. “But it’s like his purpose, that was completely outside of any of us … He’s touching people still, and I find that when I run into people that tell me how he’s changed their lives, what they’re doing with their life right now, like it fills me up. He would have loved to hear that, you know?”

Lauren also opened up about how she coped with the loss, while parenting her two young boys Kameron, 10, and Kross, 3. “For me, what’s really been important is like connecting with God and that’s been a struggle because something horrible happens in your eyes and you’re like, ‘How God?’,” she told Jada. “It’s not easy, I don’t always wake up on the enlightened side of the bed, you know, and the days that I don’t, I let myself because I’m human… I’m gentle with myself. I find things that matter, and so I try to live with a purpose. When I’m having a bad day, I meditate. I go within.”

The interview comes one week after the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. The killing has sparked global outcry, as millions of people around the world have marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. In Los Angeles, stars like Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and Halsey have been seen among protesters.

On the legal front, fired police officer Derek Chauvin has now been hit with an additional charge of second degree murder, after a video was released showing the former cop pinning George Floyd to the ground with his knee.. The felony charge includes a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, according to the amended complaint obtained by HollywoodLife. The complaint argues that Chauvin acted “without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense” when Floyd died.