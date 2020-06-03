George Floyd’s Son, 27, Gets Choked Up Over Dad’s Death: No One ‘Should Be Without Their Father’

Quincy Mason, the son of George Floyd, delivered a heartrending speech when he visited the site of his father’s tragic death.

George Floyd‘s son Quincy Mason delivered a heart-wrenching message when he spoke to a crowd at the site of his father’s death. The 27-year-old knelt in prayer during a visit to the site on June 3, just one week after his dad died in the racially charged police killing which has sparked global outcry and protests. “No man or woman should be without their father,” he said, “And we want justice for what’s going on right now.”

Quincy also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from around the world, since his dad tragically died on May 25. “I appreciate everyone for showing support and love,” he said, “I thank you for that.” The family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, also called for upgraded charges against fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The late father-of-two’s daughter Gianna is also aware of what a significant figure her late dad has become. The six-year-old and her mom Roxie Washington were joined by family friend and former NBA player Stephen Jackson at a June 2 news conference in Minneapolis. Following the media event, Stephen gave Gianna a ride atop his shoulders and what she had to say via a bystander’s video was seriously heartrending.

When Stephen asked “He did what?” Gianna responded, “Daddy changed the world,” with so much enthusiasm. She had a huge smile on her face, despite the pain of losing her father. It comes amid nationwide outrage, protests, and even Black Out Tuesday, a day created in response to “the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black citizens at the hand of the police,” according to the organizer’s Instagram page.

It was initially meant for members of the music industry to take a beat for an “honest, reflective, and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community,” according to organizers. However, stars like Drake, Cardi B, and Rihanna participated in the demonstration by “blacking out” their Instagram page. Each of these music superstars posted a plain black square in solidarity with the movement.