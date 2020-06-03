Cara Delevingne Debuts New Colorful Collection With Puma For Pride Month – See Pics

Pride Month is officially here & to celebrate, Cara Delevingne, launched a new colorful collection with PUMA & the model even stars in the campaign!

June marks the start of Pride Month and what better way to kick off the exciting month than with a new colorful clothing collection from PUMA. The latest colorful collection was created by Cara Delevingne, 27, who has been open about her sexual fluidity for years and is an LGBTQ+ activist. Not only did Cara help create the fun new clothing line, but she also looks fabulous as she stars in the campaign. The collection, named, “From PUMA with Love” celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month. Cara looks amazing in the campaign as she poses in nothing but an oversized black sweatshirt, going completely pantless and showing off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with a yellow headband and neutral makeup.

In another photo, Cara went pantless yet again, while wearing a white hooded sweatshirt that is emblazoned with a rainbow PUMA logo. Cara is pictured lying in a tree with her hair up in a messy bun, a yellow sweatband, and barely any makeup. The natural photoshoot only got better with Cara posing in other T-shirts and hoodies from the collection.

Cara gushed about the collection, saying, “This collection was designed and created with so much love. I was really looking forward to wearing it at this year’s Pride celebrations that I was planning to attend but, given the circumstances, I can’t wait to wear it and celebrate Pride month from my home via Zoom and FaceTime. Through my foundation, I am looking forward to making donations to LGBTQ+ organizations around the world who are making such a difference every single day. The LGBTQ+ community deserves to be celebrated and I’m so grateful PUMA partnered with me to create such a prideful collection.”

The collection features 13 pieces in bright colors and rainbow graphics. Included in the line are graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as the Leadcat Slide, the Pride waistbag, and many more. All of the products retail from $20-$45, and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, which is part of the Giving Back Fund, to support LGBTQ+ charities including GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and Mind Out. Cara’s collection officially launched on June 1 on Puma.com.