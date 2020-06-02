Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Seth Rogen Applauded For Clap Backs To People Hating On His ‘Black Lives Matter’ Post  

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
West Hollywood, CA - Jeremy Meeks shows his support at the George Floyd protest. Pictured: Jeremy Meeks BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ireland Baldwin joins the Van Nuys protest in Los Angeles. Pictured: Iraland Baldwin BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 4CRNS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madison Beer was spotted in Hollywood protesting the death of George Floyd. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Seth Rogen proudly supported the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram, and individually responded to any person who was giving him hate for it in the comments section.

On June 1, Seth Rogen proudly posted a ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner on his Instagram page to support the black community following George Floyd’s death. While many people applauded him for publicly speaking out against injustice, Seth also received plenty of hate in the comments section of his post. Rather than ignore the hateful comments, though, Seth took the time to reply to dozens of them with expletive-filled messages, and fans are praising him for being so vocal.

Many haters issued the typical response to Seth’s ‘Black Live Matter’ post by claiming that ‘all lives matter’ with their comments. Some of Seth’s clap backs to those messages included, “Eat s*** and f*** you,” “F*** u,” and “F*** you stop watching my movies.” Another person wrote that they were “unfollowing” Seth for his stance, and he wrote back, “Good. Get f***ed.” For several minutes, Seth continued his comment-response spree with similar messages.

seth rogen
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

 

It didn’t take long for the actor’s clap backs to go viral, and he received major support on Twitter for it. “Seth Rogen isn’t putting up with anyone’s bulls*** and I’m proud to say I’m a fan,” one person wrote. Someone else added, “In a world full of Karens, be a Seth Rogen,” and another fan gushed, “Seth Rogen telling people who disagree with #BlackLivesMatter to f*** off is the energy we ALL need to be coming with.”

Seth’s Black Lives Matter post came in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder on May 25. George was killed while being handcuffed by a white police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a video showed him pinning George to the ground as the 46-year-old yelled out, “I can’t breathe.”

Hundreds of celebrities have spoken out about injustice after George’s death. Many have also joined the front lines of protests throughout the country. On June 2, most celebrities are going silent on social media for ‘Blackout Tuesday,’ with the goal being to spend the day becoming educated on Black Lives Matter, rather than posting on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.