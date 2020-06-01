‘RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Calls Out Ramona Singer For ‘All Lives Matter’ Post Amidst Feud

After Ramona Singer posted that ‘All Lives Matter’ on Instagram, her ‘RHONY’ nemesis, Leah McSweeney, put her on blast for the message she was sending to her followers.

Amidst Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer’s current feud on The Real Housewives of New York, Leah called Ramona out via Instagram. It all started when Ramona began to get backlash on Instagram for not speaking out about George Floyd’s killing on May 25. When one fan called her out for staying silent by writing, “What the f*** u doin girl! Use ur voice!!!!! Black lives matter!!”, Ramona responded, “All lives matter.”

Y’all hype her overrated ass as it stands and now you tellin me shes spewing this bullshit? Fuck off Ramona. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/EBKcJYaTtu — Housewives Culture (@HWCulture) May 31, 2020

Her message against the Black Lives Matter movement sparked major outrage, and shortly after, Ramona disabled the comments on her post. However, fans were able to get screenshots of her message before she turned off the comments, and Leah took note. Leah then re-posted Ramona’s message on her own Instagram Story and included a ‘cringing’ emoji and ‘face palm’ emoji to show how she felt about it.

Ramona never issued a response to the backlash her ‘all lives matter’ message sparked. However, on May 31, she did share another video in support of Black Lives Matter. “Please watch this moving video,” Ramona wrote. “#BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #Enough Is Enough.” George was killed on May 25 when officer Derek Chauvin held him to the ground with a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest over a $20 counterfeit bill.

Leah’s decision to call out Ramona like this comes amidst the ladies’ feud on the current season of The Real Housewives of New York. The drama escalated during the Bravo show’s May 28 episode, when Ramona expressed concern over Leah drinking too much after being nine years sober. The incident happened during a cast trip to Rhode Island. When Leah caught wind of what Ramona was saying about her in the episode, she took to Instagram to fire back and call out Ramona for her own issues.

“Tune in tonight for Ramona,” Leah wrote, before the episode aired. “Watch her get embarrassed by MY bad behavior. Yes, you heard it right: the woman who defecates on hotel room floors (and expects others to clean it up), who calls her own friends fat, and who tries to flex on IG during a pandemic is supposedly embarrassed that I got s***faced.” The drama seems to be far from over for these ladies.