Brad Pitt, 56, Looks Smoking Hot In Ripped Jeans As He Admires Rocker Flea’s Motorcycle – See Pic

Quarantine seems to be treating Brad Pitt well! The actor looked hotter than ever when he was photographed during a rare outing in Malibu on May 26.

Brad Pitt, 56, has been keeping super low-key during the coronavirus quarantine, but photographers caught him out and about in Malibu on May 26. The hunky 56-year-old enjoyed the sunshine while checking out Flea’s BMW R1250 motorcycle. He looked hotter than ever while rocking a casual pair of light-wash, ripped jeans and a long-sleeved green shirt. His hair also appeared to be a bit longer, and he pushed it to the side as the wind blew. Brad’s face was free of facial hair, and he looked much younger than his 56 years.

Before being forced into lockdown amidst stay-at-home protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, Brad had quite a wild few months at the beginning of 2020. In 2019, he starred in the hit film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, and he was the king of awards season for his performance. Brad won the honor of Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Academy Awards. After that, he was already planning on taking a much-needed break after his busy year, so this quarantine has likely been a relaxing time for him to decompress at home.

Brad did pop up publicly on April 25 during a virtual edition of Saturday Night Live, though. After hearing that Dr. Anthony Fauci wanted the actor to portray him, Brad accepted the challenge and played the national coronavirus expert on SNL. Of course, he did an amazing job, and fans absolutely loved it!

Meanwhile, the film star has been continuing to improve his relationship with his kids, who he shares with ex, Angelina Jolie, during this time. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Brad has been spending a lot of quality time with the children in lockdown, and has viewed this as a “silver lining” amidst all the craziness. “There was a time that things were strained between Brad and [son] Maddox,” our source confirmed. “But that’s improved greatly. Brad’s very happy about the direction it’s going in.”