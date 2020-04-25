‘SNL’ started off with a bang! Brad Pitt popped up as ‘Dr. Anthony Fauci’ just two weeks after the real Fauci said he would love for Brad to play him!

Saturday Night Live just delivered with the best opener ever! Brad Pitt, 56, popped up as Dr. Anthony Fauci in an epic surprise appearance! “I would like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic emails,” Brad’s Fauci began, seated behind a desk. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there about the virus, and yes the President has taken some liberties with our guidelines — so tonight I’d like to clarify what he was trying to say,” he went on, cutting to real clips of President Donald Trump‘s recent press conferences — including one about getting a Coronavirus vaccine “relatively soon.”

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to be fast,” Brad’s Fauci reasoned. “But if you’re going to tell a friend ‘relatively soon’ then show up 18 months later, then your friend may be pissed off,” Brad’s Fauci added, before going on to clarify Trumps comments about available COVID-19 tests.

“I don’t know if I would describe the test as beautiful,” Brad’s Fauci joked. “And when he said everybody can get a test — what he meant was almost no one,” he hilariously added. “Now there is a rumor that the President is going to be fire me…so yeah, I’m getting fired — but until then, I’m going to be there putting out the facts for everyone listening! And when I hear things like the virus can be cured by the Tide Pod challenge — I’ll be there to say, ‘please don’t!'” he assured.

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

Brad then surprisingly broke character as he removed his wig for an inspiring message for the real Dr. Fauci! “Thank you for calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” the Oscar winner said. “And to the medical workers, responders and their families for being on the front lines — thank you,” he poignantly added.

Anthony Fauci recently revealed that he would love Brad to play him on Saturday Night Live, and it was so sweet to see his dream come true. “I have no idea [about the chances of someone playing me],” he joked on CNN, saying “Brad Pitt, of course” as his top choice! We can’t wait to see the doctor’s reaction to Brad’s hilarious appearance.

Most of America remains under a stay-at-home order, and the cast of Saturday Night Live is no exception. For the second time in its storied 45 year history, the long running NBC sketch produced a virtual episode right from the actor’s homes! COVID-19 remained a primary theme throughout the episode, which didn’t waste any time cracking any time at everyone’s lives in quarantine.

On the first at-home edition, Tom Hanks, 63, aptly appeared as host just weeks after he recovered from the Coronavirus. Tom and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 while overseas in Australia, where he was shooting a movie. “Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long, and I make people uncomfortable,” Tom joked in his opening monologue, shot in his cozy kitchen. “We’re hunkered down just like we all should be — this suit? This suit is the first time I’ve work anything other than sweatpants since March 11th!” he also quipped.