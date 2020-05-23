Brian Austin Green Spotted On Solo Outing 5 Days After Announcing Split From Megan Fox — Pics
Brian Austin Green made a Target run just days after announcing he and Megan Fox would split after 10 years of marriage.
Brian Austin Green, 46, was spotted out-and-about just five days after announcing his split from wife Megan Fox. The father-of-three made a Target run on May 23, and wore a black protective face mask, amid current social distancing regulations. He also donned a white graphic tee and black shades to protect against the sun. It comes amid the revelation that he and 34-year-old Megan are ending their relationship after 10 years of marriage.
A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife that Brian was still very much in love with Megan. “Brian is doing his best to be strong and positive but this is very painful for him. His friends are sad to see him going through this but also very impressed by how much grace he’s showing,” the source told us. “He’s still in love with Megan so you can imagine how tough this is for him.”
Brian isn’t dwelling too much on the past, though. “As much as he still loves Megan he’s accepted that this is what is and he’s just really focused on doing what is best for their kids,” our source adds, referring to the three young children Brian and Megan share: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Regardless, Brian is still holding out hopes for a reunion (it happened before, in 2016, after Megan filed for divorce in 2015). “He would love it if they could eventually get back together, he’s being realistic and not counting on that, but he also hasn’t given up all hope,” our source adds. “She is still the love of his life.”
Brian himself declared he’d “always love” the Transformers actress while announcing their split on the May 19 episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” the actor said, adding that he and Megan will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”