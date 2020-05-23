Brian Austin Green made a Target run just days after announcing he and Megan Fox would split after 10 years of marriage.

Brian Austin Green, 46, was spotted out-and-about just five days after announcing his split from wife Megan Fox. The father-of-three made a Target run on May 23, and wore a black protective face mask, amid current social distancing regulations. He also donned a white graphic tee and black shades to protect against the sun. It comes amid the revelation that he and 34-year-old Megan are ending their relationship after 10 years of marriage.

A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife that Brian was still very much in love with Megan. “Brian is doing his best to be strong and positive but this is very painful for him. His friends are sad to see him going through this but also very impressed by how much grace he’s showing,” the source told us. “He’s still in love with Megan so you can imagine how tough this is for him.”