La La Anthony, 38, Supports BFF Kim Kardashian By Modeling Sexy SKIMs Pieces — See Pic

La La Anthony is the latest celeb to support Kim K’s shapewear line SKIMS, as she modeled a white bra and underwear in a new Instagram post.

La La Anthony has never looked better! The 38-year-old, who counts Kim Kardashian as one of her closest pals, is the latest celeb to model for Kim K’s new SKIMS line. La La flaunted her curves in the snap, which she posted to Instagram on May 21, wearing nothing but a white bra and underwear. “Quarantine photoshoots be like….” she captioned the pic. La La ‘smized’ for the camera as she showed off her stunning brunette locks, and signature makeup look including bronzed cheeks and long lashes.

“Damn,” model Winnie Harlow commented, as hundreds of fans followed suit, dropping heart eye and fire emojis in the comments. Last month it was revealed that La La’s entire family is together amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, and that she had reunited with her Portland Trail Blazers husband Carmelo Anthony, 35! During her April 13 interview with Access Daily the TV personality shared with correspondents Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez how she and her family are doing while staying together in Los Angeles. “So, I’m on the west coast,” La La confirmed to Kit. “I have a bunch of my family with me. My son [Kiyan Anthony, 13], obviously, is here. I was in New York and I just felt like it was time to get out of New York.” Indeed, La La even shared that she “grabbed some of [her] nieces” and migrated out to LA.

“Melo is [here],” La La admitted under her breath. “So Melo’s even there?” Mario asked the stunning mogul. “He’s in here, he’s here somewhere,” she assured the correspondent through laughter. “How’s that going?” Kit asked La La, noting that with so many people staying in one house there are bound to be ‘tight quarters.’ But La La revealed that the whole experience has been “smooth sailing. You know, to see my son just so happy even in the midst of what’s going on in the world…is what’s important and what matters to me. So, I feel really great about that.”

La La and Carmelo married on July 10, 2010 after welcoming Kiyan into the world just three years prior on March 7, 2007. While everything in their marriage appeared to be all love, La La filed for separation from Carmelo in April 2017 after rumors circulated that he had cheated on her. In June 2017, however, La La revealed that she wasn’t pursuing a divorce from Carmelo. For the past few months, fans have pondered the relationship status of the famous NBA couple. The two got together for Christmas 2019, piquing fans’ curiosity even further. But much like her interview for Access Daily, it’s been clear that for both Carmelo and La La their son always comes first.