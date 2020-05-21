Kim Kardashian Stuns In Tight Skin-Toned Bodysuit & Strappy Pumps In New SKIMS Ad

Kim Kardashian stripped down for her latest SKIMS ad wearing nothing but a body suit and strappy nude heels, as she showed off her super toned legs.

Kim Kardashian is clearly staying super fit while in quarantine! The mom of four flaunted her toned and tanned legs in a new SKIMS ad, which she shared on May 21. “Summer Mesh collection just dropped,” she captioned the pic, which showed Kim with long, bleached blonde hair wearing nothing but a nude bodysuit and matching strappy pumps. The 39-year-old sat on a white couch and looked at her phone in the snap promoting her latest shape wear. “Ah your [sic] so beautiful Kim,” one fan wrote in the comments section, as hundreds of others dropped heart emojis and fire emojis.

Kim has been hard as work promoting SKIMS while in quarantine. Earlier this week, she revealed that the company would release a line of seamless face masks. The masks come in five different tonal nudes, to suit most skin types, and retail for $8 a pop. The masks sold out almost immediately, however fans can join a waitlist ahead of the re-stock next week. In keeping with the solution-focused shape wear line’s aesthetic, the masks are simple, ultra-soft and breathable.

Kim has also revealed she’s committed to helping those affected by the global health crises, with SKIMS pledging to donate 10,000 of its new masks to four organizations: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank and National Domestic Workers Alliance. It comes just days after her baby sis Kylie Jenner relaxed on a gray sofa as she sported a beige-colored SKIMS outfit. The neutral color has yet to be released by her big sis, but we’re already loving the vibe! Kylie added a touch of her own style with a chic pair of black sunglasses, captioning the pics with a white heart.

In the first photo, Kylie posed with one hand on her sofa as she seductively stares into the camera, and in the next, she placed both hands on her hips. Her honey highlights were still intact as she kept her lengthy locks pulled back into a low ponytail. Kim herself even commented on the photos, writing “new @skims cozy colors” — confirming what we already knew! Ky has been actively promoting Kim’s new collection, showing off a darker caramel colored version in a post just a week ago.