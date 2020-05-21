Ariana Grande Ditches Her Signature High Ponytail For Long, Straight Locks In New Quarantine Selfie

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram account to show off a flawless photo of herself without her famous high ponytail! The gorgeous ‘Stuck With U’ singer revealed the pic was actually taken by one of her former co-stars and famous pals!

Ariana Grande is letting her hair down — literally! The stunning “Stuck With U” singer, 26, took to Instagram on May 21 to show off a new look that she’s working in quarantine. In the photo, Ariana looked off to the side in a candid moment, showing off her butterfly tattoo on her upper shoulder. Ari’s makeup was done to perfection, wearing only a black tank top set against her grey wall. Her chocolate brown hair was noticeably worn straight and down — sans ponytail. “Liz took this on facetime,” the Grammy-nominee captioned the image, referencing her pal and former Victorious co-star Liz Gillies.

This isn’t the first time Ariana has shown off a new look for her hair while in quarantine. The singer actually flaunted a major departure from her normally straight locks when she showed off her natural curly ‘do on March 30! Her flawless hair cascaded across her face, as Ari shared the selfie to her social media platforms. Fans loved getting a glimpse of the singer going au natural while staying safely at home. But her biggest fan was undeniably her mom, who left the most endearing message for her daughter to find.

“Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you,” the singer’s mom, Joan Grande, commented on Ariana’s tweet. Ever since Ari gave her fans a look at her natural hair they have wanted more! Even some of Ari’s colleagues have weighed in on what she should do with her ‘do next! “Keep this look after quarantimes pls,” Katy Perry commented on the photo. Even Disney’s Dove Cameron got in on the hair love, telling Ariana that her “hair” was “thriving” with a string of exclamation points!

Fans have loved watching Ariana embrace new looks during her time in quarantine. They’re so used to seeing the “God Is A Woman” singer with her trademark high ponytail that new ‘dos come as a total surprise from the stunning songstress. As she continues to stay safely at home, we cannot wait to see what Ariana will try and share with her fans next!