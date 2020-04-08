Ariana Grande: Katy Perry & More Beg Her To Keep Natural Curly Hair After She Shows It Off In New Video

Ariana Grande’s legions of fans, including Katy Perry, urged the ‘7 Rings’ songstress to keep her natural curly hair after quarantine in a slew of comments made to Ari’s recent Instagram post!

Singer Ariana Grande‘s natural hair is poppin’! The gorgeous “Thank U, Next” songstress, 26, showed off her stunning, untouched hairdo in a new post she made to Instagram on April 7. Ariana’s hair was in one of her signature half-up, half-down looks and her brunette curls cascaded past her shoulders. Using her hands to twirl the perfect ringlets, Ariana simply gazed lovingly at the camera with a sweet butterfly filter over her face. You can see the Instagram post here!

Ever since Ariana debuted her natural ‘do on March 30, fans have been obsessed with it. And her April 7 Instagram post was no different! In fact, a slew of famous faces took to the comment section of Ariana’s post showing her so much love for her natural hair. “Keep this look after quarantimes pls,” Ariana’s fellow recording artist, Katy Perry, urged the young starlet. Disney Channel star Dove Cameron also chimed in to say that Ariana’s “hair” was “thriving” with a string of exclamation points!

Although Ariana has been staying safely in quarantine during the global COVID-19 outbreak, that hasn’t stopped her from staying entertained and giving fans a lot of content to enjoy. It’s been just over a week since Ariana debuted her natural ‘do, telling her fans to “get a load a dis,” with the original Instagram that showed off her untouched waves. While fans were giving the singer so many compliments on her natural look, the best came from her doting mom, Joan Grande. Ari posted the pic to her Twitter account, where he mom lovingly commented, “your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you.”

Clearly, fans, fellow stars, and family alike are so in love with Ariana’s curls! The beauty has really been playing with her look while in quarantine, going for a much more stripped down version of her usually tailored and glam appearance. Regardless of what she chooses to do post-quarantine, seeing Ariana embrace and show off her natural hair has been a real treat for her millions of fans around the world!