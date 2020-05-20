Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson: Why Being Quarantined Together Has Been Good For Them

While being isolated underneath one roof for more than two months would spell doom for some couples, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going strong, and we’ve learned just how their relationship has flourished.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, are “doing great” while under quarantine, a source close to the “Slide Away” singer shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. They are “still quarantined together in L.A.,” per the source, and are “getting along really well.” It’s been two months since California’s Governor Gavin Newsom instituted the state’s stay-at-home order. While this has put some couples’ relationships to the test, the insider says that Miley and Cody have “passed with flying colors.”

“It really helps that they aren’t partying,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “so their minds are clear and their moods are stable. They’ve been able to really focus all their energy on positive, healthy stuff. Miley and Cody don’t drink at all. And she’s also not smoking weed. She’s getting close to a full year of sobriety [she quit everything June 2019]. It’s a great accomplishment, and everyone is proud of her.” Along with not drinking or smoking, Miley and Cody have been “very focused on fitness,” and love working out together. “Miley has a huge home gym so they can train every day without leaving home. And they love going on hikes with their dogs, they’re very active and outdoorsy.”

“Cody, Miley and their dogs – their ‘babies,’ as they lovingly call their pets – are having a really good time together doing the simple things while in quarantine,” a source close to Cody tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider shares that the couple is working on “music and poetry,” but they also have been “just hanging out and talking and getting to know each other more. They are learning so much about each other, and it has drastically enhanced their relationship. They really are on the same wavelength and are very happy with each other.”

Cody gave fans a when speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald in April. Though he said that being with Miley is “a wonderful thing in my life,” he said that he hadn’t even begun to consider marrying her. Thankfully, this wasn’t a sign of trouble in paradise. Miley is also not ready to get married, considering her previous marriage with Liam Hemsworth didn’t last a full year.

Miley’s relationship with Cody isn’t the only one that’s thriving in quarantine. Recently, her little sister, Noah Cyrus, 20, released “Young & Sad,” a ballad detailing the anxieties and pressures growing up the younger sibling of the star of Hannah Montana. After Noah said she felt like she was in the “shadow” of Miley’s “sunshine,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Miley was proud of her sister for “taking the pain and putting into her music.” Miley also considers “Noah her equal and loves her very much and will do anything to prove that.”