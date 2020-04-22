How Miley Cyrus Feels About Marrying Cody Simpson After He Says He’s Not Ready For That Step Yet

Cody Simpson admitted that he hasn’t ‘thought too much’ about marriage. Now, a source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife if Miley Cyrus shares her boyfriend’s nonchalant attitude towards matrimony.

When it comes to marriage, Miley Cyrus is pretty much on the same page as Cody Simpson. “Miley doesn’t know what the future holds but she’s definitely open minded to the idea of marriage again at some point,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Instead of rushing towards an engagement, the 27-year-old singer will “cross that bridge [marriage] when she gets to it” and “at this point, she’s simply enjoying things as they are with Cody,” our source clarifies.

So, Miley doesn’t take offense to Cody wanting to hold off on those save-the-dates — in fact, that’s what she likes about the 23-year-old Aussie singer! “One of the things she appreciates about her relationship with Cody is that they’re on the same page and want the same things, he doesn’t put any pressure on her and they take things one day at a time,” our source continues. “They’re so comfortable with each other and just live in the moment.”

Yes, Cody and Miley have rarely been seen apart since the start of their relationship in Oct. 2019 — they’re even now quarantining together! However, Cody made it clear that he’s not about to drop down on one knee anytime soon. “I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest,” he revealed during an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, published on April 18. He added, “I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

Of course, one of those women is Miley! “Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too,” Cody told the news outlet. “We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work. Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”

It’s also easy to see why Miley’s not hearing wedding bells just yet, given that it hasn’t even been a year since she ended her eight-month marriage with Liam Hemsworth in Aug. 2019. Miley and Liam finalized the divorce in Jan. 2020; so, Miley will be savoring her honeymoon stage with Cody!