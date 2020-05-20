Kylie Jenner Gives Herself A Sensual Massage In Unreleased Sunscreen Campaign Video

SPF protection has never looked this sexy! Kylie Jenner shared a never before seen video for her skincare collection’s sunscreen line. She massaged herself with the oil while wearing a tiny bikini.

The sultry way that Kylie Jenner applies sunscreen to herself is going to go a long way toward getting her fans to protect themselves against skin cancer and wrinkles. The 22-year-old shared an unreleased video to her Instagram on May 20 that was filmed to promote her Kylie Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil. In it, Kylie is wearing a nude colored bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms, while she massages the product all over her incredible body.

Kylie is seen via monitor screen, rubbing the oil with her hands in slow motion up her stomach towards the base of her top. She then moves her hands across her chest and down the sides of her slim waist. Ky then uses her hands to coat the sunscreen oil over her toned abs before moving down to rub a good coating along the top of her thighs.

She eventually bends forward from her stool to get the bottom of her legs covered, giving a sensual look up at the camera. The mother of one’s long brunette locks appear as if a gentle breeze has come along, but that’s thanks to the help of a light powered wind device since she’s in a softly lit studio. Kylie is bathed in a rosy-skin colored light to accentuated her glistening body. She captioned the IG video, “@kylieskin unreleased sunscreen campaign.” Whoa, how could something this stunning not end up being the focus of a product advertisement?

The video is set to Kaash Paige’s “Love Songs,” which is the perfect dreamy ballad to go along with Kylie’s body massage. Kaash croons, I miss my cocoa butter kisses // Hope you smile when you listen // Ain’t no competition, just competin’ for attention.” Kylie has our complete attention when it comes to this vid!

This isn’t the first time the cosmetics and skin care mogul has used a sexy, slow-motion video to promote her sunscreen oil. She did a home-made version on Apr. 27 next to her resort-sized pool shortly after moving into her new $36.5 million mansion. Kylie could be seen sitting up in a lounger while wearing a black bikini. In a slow-motion Instagram video set to Mary J. Blige‘s “Be Without You,” she arched her back and thrust her chest and flat abs forward while spraying herself with sunscreen. With 174 million followers, Kylie releasing her sunscreen oil videos to Instagram will be seen by so many of her fans and customers, so maybe IG is the ideal place to share them!