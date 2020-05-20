Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, & More Wish Justin Bieber’s Sister, Jazmyn, A Happy 12th Birthday

Justin Bieber’s little sister, Jazmyn, got the biggest birthday surprise ever when stars like Kendall Jenner, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and many more sent her sweet birthday messages on her special day!

Justin Bieber is one great big brother! On May 19, Jazmyn Bieber celebrated her 12th birthday with some very famous faces. Her big brother, 25, shared a since deleted video compilation to his IGTV that featured stars like Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, and more wishing Jazmyn a happy birthday! And the messages were so sweet. Ariana, who recently collaborated with Justin on the track “Stuck With U,” recorded herself with a butterfly filter wishing Jazzy the happiest birthday! “Hi Jazzy, it’s Ariana. I just wanted to wish you a happy 12th birthday. I hope you have a great day and I can’t wait to give you a hug as soon as all of this is over,” Ariana said, sending Jazmyn a big kiss at the end of the clip.

Kylie also got in on the birthday action, sending Jazzy a sweet video message from her $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion! “Hey Jazzy, it’s Kylie! I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday all the way from home. I hope that you’re staying safe and I hope that you have the best day ever,” she said, blowing Jazmyn a kiss at the very end of her clip. Even Kylie’s sister, Kendall sent the newly-minted 12-year-old a birthday wish! “Hey Jazzy, it’s Kendall! I just wanted to say happy birthday and I hope that you have an amazing day!”

Of course, Kendall, Ariana, and Kylie weren’t the only famous faces that Justin recruited for the video. Along with the aforementioned A-listers, more stars assembled to send Jazmyn all the best birthday wishes they could offer as they safely stay in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Spider-Man star Tom Holland sent Jazmyn a birthday message from across the pond in London, while The Weeknd recoded himself wishing Jazmyn a happy birthday, as well! One of Justin’s biggest fans and Grammy-winner Billie Eilish sent Jazmyn a birthday wish along with Zendaya, Jaden Smith, and more!

We can’t help but think that this definitely made Jazmyn’s day, as she celebrates her birthday in Toronto with her family, Justin, and his beautiful wife Hailey Baldwin. If this is what her big brother is able to orchestrate this year, we cannot wait to see what he plans for the youngster for her milestone 13th birthday next year!