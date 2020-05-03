Justin Bieber remains quarantined in Canada with his family, including his little brother and sisters! The group enjoyed a sunny day while jamming out to one of Justin’s biggest hits.

Justin Bieber, 26, is truly a family man at heart! The Changes singer has been bonding with his adorable brother Jaxon, 10, and sisters Allie, 12, Jazmyn, 11, and Bay, 1, while quarantined in Ontario, Canada along with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. Justin, look-a-like bro Jaxon, Allie, and Jazmyn stepped outside for an afternoon of sunshine and music in new posts shared to the pop star’s Instagram account on Sunday, May 3! “Don’t need these other pretty faces like I need you/And when you’re mine, in the world/There’s gonna be one less lonely girl,” the group all sang as Justin filmed the short video. It was so cute how Jaxon knew all the words! “‘Sup, homie? What are you thinking?” Justin said in another clip to Jaxon, as Jazmyn showed off her amazing somersaults!

The foursome also posed for the sweetest selfie, which Justin posted that same afternoon. Rocking a black Harley Davidson hoodie, the “Yummy” singer looked relaxed and content as he stared into the camera while little sis Jazmyn lovingly rested on his shoulder. Jaxon was all-smiles as he popped up behind his big brother to the left, as Allie squished in to the frame on the right. “Love you lil bro,” Justin captioned a second photo of Jaxon posing by a tree in his Drew House jean jacket. In another fun photo, the trio all simultaneously jumped into the air and flashed peace signs while posing on a black tractor.

Jaxon was one lucky kid, as Justin even let him drive the black four-by-four in the open green field! We couldn’t help but giggle as the 10-year-old cruised at a fast speed, all while sucking on a tasty lollypop. Justin even hilariously captured Jaxon attempting to twerk atop the tractor while dancing to “All Star” by Smash Mouth! “Too much,” he captioned the video.

Since quarantine began, Justin has been slaying it on TikTok with his brothers and sisters! He posted the cutest video of the group dancing to Drake‘s “Toosie Slide” as he held baby Bay in his arms. Towards the end of the song, he pulled a Michael Jackson and moonwalked to the left, while wife Hailey bowed out to the right. Justin is well on his way to becoming a TikTok master with 13 million followers.

Justin and Hailey have been in Canada for the past six weeks, and that’s where they plan on staying until restrictions are lifted. “When everything started happening, they felt it was just the right move. They can’t wait to get back, but felt Canada was just a safer option right now with better air and quality of life for this kind of a situation. They’ll come back when quarantine is over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.