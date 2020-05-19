‘The Bachelor: LTYH’ Winners Chris & Bri Admit They’re Still In Love & Dish On Their Plans For The Future 

After winning ‘The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart,’ Chris and Bri dished to HL about their plans for engagement, how they’re handling being quarantined apart and more!

Bri Strauss and Chris Watson were named the winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart during the show’s May 18 finale on ABC. The show was actually filmed several months go, but Chris and Bri are going strong. “Bri and I are still together and closer than we have ever been before,” Chris confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the finale. “When it comes to physically, we are far apart, but I do love her more and more every day. I do love that we did this show. It was one of the best decisions of my life.”

Unfortunately, Chris and Bri have been quarantined separately amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t taken a toll on their relationship. “It’s sad that we aren’t quarantined together, but we really are doing amazing,” Bri gushed. “It’s weird how fine it has been through quarantine. But we really are excited to see each other again!” Plus, despite the time apart, Bri and Chris have already been discussing plans for an engagement and marriage in the future, they confirmed.

“We are definitely living day by day because that is all that anyone is able to do right now, so we are definitely taking it slow,” Bri admitted. “But we would be lying if we didn’t say we were talking about our future. We jumped in with both feet and that is naturally where you go, and it looks like a beautiful picture. We are going to continue to get to know each other and try to make that all happen!”

For now, though, Bri and Chris are just looking forward to being a “normal” couple in public (when they’re allowed to, of course). “I feel like I have found a partner in life, so there isn’t just one thing to look forward to — it’s every single thing,” Chris explained. “I am looking forward to driving with her to the grocery store the same way that I am looking forward to going to a red carpet event together.” Bri added, “We are really just children deep down and we are excited to play and have fun.”