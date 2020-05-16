‘Pump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Shares The Exact Foods She Ate To Help Her Lose 25 Lbs.

Katie Maloney has dropped an amazing 25 pounds and did it in a smart and tasty way. She tells us exactly what her meals consisted of without having to adhere to a super strict diet.

After trying and failing to lose weight on several different diets, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney saw a nutritionist who helped show her what kinds of foods she should and shouldn’t be eating. As a result she’s now dropped 25 pounds without having to stick to a rigid diet. In an EXCLUSIVE interview, Katie tells HollywoodLife.com, “I think dieting is not sustainable and it’s very short term and just sets you up for failure. So, now I just feel like I just know how to like eat for my body and metabolism.”

Thanks to eating what works best for her body, she lost the weight without too much deprivation. She also got some help from husband and co-star Tom Schwartz when it came to meal preps. Katie explains that, “Breakfast it’s always eggs. So it’s an omelette type with like…” before Tom jumped in to say, “I usually make her a partial egg white omelet with avocado and feta cheese, a little hot sauce. It’s these little things, I feel like they add up. We don’t do top and bottom bun or top and bottom bread.”

Katie continues, “Some kind of like egg, egg dish with them. Some, some healthy fats in there as well. Some greens, probably,” as for the foods that help start out her day. “Then I’ll have some tea or coffee and then for snacks it’s always fruits or a little bite of nuts and cheese or something.”

The Bravo star is now hooked on a certain type of salad thanks to watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I’m really into the — Oh my gosh, where the Kardashians get their salads. I’ve fallen in love with that place. The Health Nut place (a Woodland Hills, CA salad shop). They have these massive giant protein salads with roasted chicken, sunflower seeds and cucumbers and carrots and lettuce and tomatoes and they have this really nice house dressing they put on it,” Katie gushes.

“Having those vegetables that really fill you up, those slow carbs that your body takes a long time to break down. That’s nice eating more of those. And then at dinner, we’ll make chicken with green beans or broccoli, or something just nice and easy on the side,” Katie reveals about her last meal of the day.

As for her go-to snacks, “There’s fruits like apples, or a little bit of banana. Because even though those are carbs themselves, I like those. My favorites are berries. And then some little handful of some nuts or some nut butter. I always use some nut butters,” she tells us. Fortunately for Katie, she says, “I’m not a huge snacker, so it’s usually just going and popping a few things in my mouth just to fuel my body. Because that was the hardest part of it all, just training myself to eat more frequently than I normally would.”

Katie also has nutrition-loving Tom to help keep her meals in check. The 37-year-old explains, “For the most part we’re pretty disciplined eaters. But I will say, during quarantine, it is especially hard to just not let loose and just completely fall apart and eat a whole pizza and then order some spicy chicken. And listen, some days we do fall apart. But overall, its well balanced and we eat healthy.” Katie says that she’s so happy with the 25 pounds she’s shed, telling us, “I mean, my clothes are fitting again nicely, so that’s cool.”