‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Loses 20 Lbs. After Tweaking Diet — Before & After Pics

Katie Maloney has shut down body shamers by dropping 20 pounds. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star is revealing the changes she made to her diet that helped her finally lose the weight.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney in the past had been the subject of cruel body shaming after she gained some weight, but now she’s slimmed down in a big way. Even co-star James Kennedy was openly critical of her weight during several seasons of the show, eventually causing boss Lisa Vanderpump to fire him from DJ’ing at SUR in 2018 over his cruel treatment of Katie (though he later got his job back). Now she’s got her trimmer body back after losing 20 pounds over the past few months. She answered fan questions via her Instagram stories on Apr. 19 and one person asked if she’d dropped weight, telling Katie she looked “amazing.”

“I have — and thank you,” Katie, 33 responded. “I’ve lost a little over 20 pounds. It feels good.” Another fan said they had been having trouble shedding weight and asked the Bravo star what her secret was to getting her amazing results. Katie revealed that she had been “trying to diet” by doing things that usually spur weight loss, including cutting out sugar and alcohol. But for her, it just wasn’t causing any noticeable results.

“I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I was going to the doctor and getting blood work done,” she told the fan. “I think it’s really important to also check up on your health because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high and that could’ve led to some maybe pre-diabetic problems.”

“So from there, I met a really great nutritionist who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive,” she said. “So now I just have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating.” She added that “I’m not dieting. But I just have a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.” Even in the videos as Katie answered the questions, her face and jaw line appeared noticeably thinner.

Fans flooded a March 10 Instagram photo where she was looking super sexy in a mini-dress with compliments after she revealed her weight loss. User jemeson told Katie, “This is your best! You look good and happy! Skinnier but with curves. I think you will feel better and happier if you go back to this. Just sayin’.” Fan marjorielowes commented, “Good job ! You look fantastic and always beautiful.” jgold888 wrote, “Skinny mini tiny momma. Sooo PRETTY.”