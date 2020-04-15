‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Shows Off Her $35K Heart-Shaped ‘Second Wedding’ Ring

A second wedding called for a second ring for Katie Maloney when she and Tom Schwartz said ‘I do’ all over again on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ She got a 15 carat heart-shaped tanzanite stone.

Vanderpump Rules fans got to watch on Apr. 14 as Tom Schwartz, 37, and Katie Maloney, 33, had a wedding re-do after it turned out that they weren’t legally married because of a paperwork error after their Aug. 2016 nuptials. As a result, Katie got a brand new wedding ring out of it! Tom picked out a 15-carat heart-shaped tanzanite ring designed by their favorite jeweler, Kyle Chan. He placed it on Katie’s finger as they tied the knot in a delightfully cheesy ceremony at Las Vegas’ Caesar’s Palace.

The ceremony actually took place in July 2019, but it finally aired nine months later. Tom donned a black cowboy shirt with white fringe across the chest and down the sleeves for the ceremony. He wore a tan Stetson hat initially, then took it off for his vows. Katie had her long locks down and flowing, and shined in a strapless white knee-level wedding dress that was cocktail style. It was a far cry from the formality of their first wedding, but that’s what made it so awesome. Even their vows were unique.

Tom Sandoval, 36, dressed as an Elvis priest while Stassi Schroeder, 31, wore a sexy nun’s habit as they served as officiants. “We’re here to witness a once in a…twice in a lifetime thing,” Stassi joked. “I don’t know anything about marriage — Beau! — but I feel like this is all Schwartz’s fault and Schwartz now gets his dream wedding of all of us getting sh*t-faced in Vegas.” It was so cute how she gave her future fiance Beau Clark a shout-out, as he proposed to her about a week later on July 31, 2019.

Sandoval asked Katie to repeat, “With this ring I vow to be your ride or die.” Stassi then told the second-time around groom, “Schwartz, I vow to be ride or die for the rest of your life and even in the afterlife,” which he happily repeated to Katie as he slipped the gorgeous new piece of bling on her finger.

Jeweler Kyle told Page Six that Tom went to a lot of trouble to find the stone that he gave to his bride during their second wedding. “Schwartz went with me to my yearly gem hunting in the desert last year,” the jeweler said. “And he picked out this beautiful supersize tanzanite for Katie. Schwartz did well. He went all out to find her the heart from the ocean.”

“I just love that we made a trip to find that purple heart-shaped tanzanite,” the jeweler added. “That was the best experience ever, even for me as a jeweler. Who gets to go with one of their best friends to pick out stones? Hunting gemstones is always fun, but hunting for one that’s so meaningful is next level.” Kyle noted that for their second wedding, Katie gave Tom a “1-carat emerald-cut diamond with a solid heavy rose gold band worth $20,000.”